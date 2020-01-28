Global  

Alert: UK government says China's Huawei can participate in high-speed wireless network but will be excluded from "core" parts.

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — UK government says China's Huawei can participate in high-speed wireless network but will be excluded from "core" parts.
