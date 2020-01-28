Global  

World markets react to coronavirus outbreak

France 24 Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Asian markets fall again on fears of widening economic fallout as the Chinese coronavirus spreads. Also, Airbus reaches a tentative agreement to settle a corruption probe in three countries, and the UK government weighs up whether to allow Huawei to participate in its 5G networks.
News video: Markets take fright as coronavirus fears worsen

Markets take fright as coronavirus fears worsen 01:25

 Major bourses around the world have been suffering some of their worst sessions in months as worries grow about the impact of China&apos;s coronavirus. David Pollard reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Markets: Airbus boosts Europe amid virus nerves [Video]Markets: Airbus boosts Europe amid virus nerves

After Asian shares continued to crumble on coronavirus fears, Europe got an early - if short-lived - boost from Airbus. David Pollard reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Trump Offers China Help As Death Toll Passes 100 [Video]Trump Offers China Help As Death Toll Passes 100

The U.S. warned citizens not to travel to China due to the death toll from the coronavirus passing 100. According to Reuters, not only are tens of millions stranded but global markets are hurting...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Coronavirus Is Beginning to Rattle Stock Markets

The market doesn’t like news it can’t assess, does it? I mean, negative yielding debt is sitting at around $18.3 trillion… The post The Coronavirus...
The Daily Reckoning AUS Also reported by •RTTNewsNewsdayReutersMENAFN.comOilPrice.com

Stocks recovering on hope for handling of Chinese virus

Shares on Wall Street are following world markets higher as investors gain confidence that a virus outbreak spreading in China can be contained. Oil prices are...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

