McDonald's heats up breakfast war with new chicken sandwiches

McDonald's Corp will add chicken sandwiches to its breakfast menu at all of its U.S. restaurants, the world's largest burger chain said on Tuesday, to fend off competition from Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen .



