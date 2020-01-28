Global  

McDonald's heats up breakfast war with new chicken sandwiches

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
McDonald's Corp will add chicken sandwiches to its breakfast menu at all of its U.S. restaurants, the world's largest burger chain said on Tuesday, to fend off competition from Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen .
News video: McDonald's heats up breakfast war with chicken

McDonald's heats up breakfast war with chicken 01:00

 McDonald&apos;s will add add two new chicken sandwiches to its breakfast menu in an attempt to fend off competition from Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

