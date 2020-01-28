Global  

Lockheed Martin beats estimates, raises sales forecast on higher F-35 deliveries

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Lockheed Martin Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and forecast 2020 revenue above analysts' estimates, as the Pentagon's No.1 weapons supplier benefited from heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Lockheed posts stronger-than-expected earnings, closes year with $59.8B in sales

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) closed out its fiscal 2019 by beating earnings estimates, leading executives to raise their outlook for the new year. The...
