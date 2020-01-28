Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

BorgWarner to buy rival auto parts supplier Delphi for $3.3B

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Auto parts supplier BorgWarner is acquiring Delphi Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $3.3 billion, partly to help strengthen its power electronics products.

Delphi Technologies PLC shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner stock for each Delphi Technologies share they own.

BorgWarner Inc. stockholders are expected to own about 84% of the combined company, with Delphi Technologies shareholders owning approximately 16%.

BorgWarner President and CEO Frédéric Lissalde will lead the combined company, which will be based at BorgWarner's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The transaction is targeted to close in the second half of the year. It still needs approval from Delphi Technologies shareholders.

BorgWarner's stock fell 7.1% in Tuesday premarket trading, while shares of Delphi Technologies soared 60%.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BorgWarner to buy rival auto parts supplier Delphi for $3.3B

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Auto parts supplier BorgWarner is acquiring Delphi Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $3.3 billion, partly to...
Seattle Times

Auto parts maker BorgWarner to buy Delphi Technologies in $3.3 billion deal

BorgWarner Inc on Tuesday agreed to buy UK-based Delphi Technologies Plc in a $3.3 billion deal, as the U.S. auto parts maker looks to expand in a growing market...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LuluTang22

Lulu Tang I was blown away! BorgWarner to buy rival auto parts supplier Delphi for $3.3 billion https://t.co/hyVpoPSpI1 via @SupplyProMag 10 hours ago

ERDservices

ERD services RT @pareekhjain: BorgWarner to buy Delphi Technologies for $3.3 billion. I think this is the way to go for many automotive tier 1s. First b… 12 hours ago

designerlo

Sean Lo - Designerlo - 노승일 디자이너 BorgWarner to acquire rival auto parts supplier Delphi for $3.3B https://t.co/XImwUkOgOc via @freep 15 hours ago

JimDavis_Auto

Jim Davis Auto BorgWarner to acquire rival auto parts supplier Delphi for $3.3B https://t.co/fLhlUUM2n5 via @freep 17 hours ago

midmichigannow

Mid-Michigan NOW BorgWarner to buy rival auto parts supplier Delphi for $3.3B https://t.co/o8E46US7jB 17 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News BorgWarner to buy rival auto parts supplier Delphi for $3.3B https://t.co/1V2bYHhjFq 18 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen BorgWarner to Buy Rival Auto Parts Supplier Delphi for $3.3B - https://t.co/DyeFcc2Xjt 18 hours ago

SupplyProMag

Supply Professional magazine Auto parts supplier BorgWarner is acquiring Delphi Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $3.3 b… https://t.co/2E8eItIOfx 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.