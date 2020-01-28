Global  

Asian demand for face masks soars on fears of Chinese virus

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Panic and pollution drive the market for protective face masks, so business is booming in Asia, where fear of the virus from China is straining supplies and helping make mask-wearing the new normal. Demand for face masks and hand sanitizing liquid has soared, as both local residents and visitors from China stock […]
News video: US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns

US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns 01:12

 US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns According to Axios, businesses in New York and California are selling out of the medical items. Manhattan pharmacist, via 'NY Post' A decade ago, the H1N1 virus caused another big demand for face masks. An HHS spokesperson says the CDC...

Will Wearing a Face Mask Prevent You From Getting the Coronavirus? [Video]Will Wearing a Face Mask Prevent You From Getting the Coronavirus?

With the deadly coronavirus spreading throughout China, many are turning to face masks as a prevention, but how well do they work? Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Is It Worth Wearing A Face Mask To Avoid Catching A Virus? [Video]Is It Worth Wearing A Face Mask To Avoid Catching A Virus?

As fears of the spread of the Chinese coronavirus rise around the globe, wary citizens are donning face masks as a preventative measure.

Sold-out Amazon sellers warn shoppers about counterfeit face masks as demand soars amid coronavirus fears

Sold-out Amazon sellers warn shoppers about counterfeit face masks as demand soars amid coronavirus fears· Vendors on Amazon are selling out of face masks in response to rising demand for protection against the deadly coronavirus.  · As inventory wanes, sellers...
Business Insider

Asian shares turn red as Hong Kong tumbles on China virus

Asian shares erased earlier gains on Wednesday, swinging into negative territory as a spike in new Chinese virus cases sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling and fueled...
Reuters


