Asian demand for face masks soars on fears of Chinese virus
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () TOKYO (AP) — Panic and pollution drive the market for protective face masks, so business is booming in Asia, where fear of the virus from China is straining supplies and helping make mask-wearing the new normal. Demand for face masks and hand sanitizing liquid has soared, as both local residents and visitors from China stock […]
US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns According to Axios, businesses in New York and California are selling out of the medical items. Manhattan pharmacist, via 'NY Post' A decade ago, the H1N1 virus caused another big demand for face masks. An HHS spokesperson says the CDC...