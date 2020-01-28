Global  

One of Beyond Meat's earliest bulls downgrades the stock, saying its soaring price bakes in 'plenty of potentially good news'

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
One of Beyond Meat's earliest bulls downgrades the stock, saying its soaring price bakes in 'plenty of potentially good news'· *JPMorgan was among the first to issue a "buy" rating for Beyond Meat shares after its May 2 IPO, but the bank now holds a "more balanced risk/reward outlook" on the stock.*
· *Analyst Ken Goldman downgraded the plant-based-meat company to "neutral" from "overweight" in a Tuesday note, saying investors should "head for the...
