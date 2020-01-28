Global  

Restaurant chain Bar Louie files for bankruptcy, closes Maryland locations

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Bar Louie, a restaurant chain with several locations in Maryland, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. The company also closed 38 of its underperforming restaurants, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, including one at Foundry Row in Owings Mills, as well as one in Wheaton and another in Rockville. The restaurants in Hunt Valley and White Marsh remain open. The chain currently has 72 owned locations and 24 franchised locations. The company said in a press release that it will…
News video: Bar Louie Files For Bankruptcy Closes One Location In Baltimore Area

Bar Louie Files For Bankruptcy Closes One Location In Baltimore Area 00:31

 Bar Louie, a restaurant chain known for its cocktails and burgers, has filed for bankruptcy and closed dozens of locations, including one in Maryland. Katie Johnston reports.

