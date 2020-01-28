Restaurant chain Bar Louie files for bankruptcy, closes Maryland locations

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bar Louie, a restaurant chain with several locations in Maryland, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. The company also closed 38 of its underperforming restaurants, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, including one at Foundry Row in Owings Mills, as well as one in Wheaton and another in Rockville. The restaurants in Hunt Valley and White Marsh remain open. The chain currently has 72 owned locations and 24 franchised locations. The company said in a press release that it will… 👓 View full article

