Adidas to launch new fabrics from recycled ocean plastic, polyester

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Adidas will launch new fabrics made from recycled polyester and marine plastic waste and expand the product lines that use them after the success of shoes made with the Parley for the Oceans initiative, the sportswear firm said on Tuesday.
