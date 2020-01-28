Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk by Huawei decision-UK's Raab
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said intelligence sharing would not be jeopardized by Tuesday's decision to allow China's Huawei [HWT.UL] a role in building the country's 5G telecoms network.
The Foreign Secretary’s statement on Huawei, given in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon. Dominic Raab said the Government’s decision to use Huawei technology in its 5G network does not affect the UK’s ability to share “highly sensitive intelligence data” with Five Eyes security...
