Drop in US new-home sales surprises economists

SmartBrief Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
US new-home sales fell 0.4% in December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000 units, falling short of economists' p -More- 
Nashville housing market hits historic high in 2019 [Video]Nashville housing market hits historic high in 2019

New numbers from the Greater Nashville Realtors show that home sales were up 7% when you compare 2019 to 2018, which also came as home sale prices continued to increase in Middle Tennessee.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:10Published


U.S. New Home Sales Unexpectedly Edge Lower In December

New home sales unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The report...
RTTNews

U.S. new home sales fell 0.4% in December

Sales of new homes fell in December to an annualized rate of 694,000, according to the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The...
HousingWire

