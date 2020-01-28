Drop in US new-home sales surprises economists



Recent related videos from verified sources Nashville housing market hits historic high in 2019 New numbers from the Greater Nashville Realtors show that home sales were up 7% when you compare 2019 to 2018, which also came as home sale prices continued to increase in Middle Tennessee. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:10Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. New Home Sales Unexpectedly Edge Lower In December New home sales unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The report...

RTTNews 1 day ago



U.S. new home sales fell 0.4% in December Sales of new homes fell in December to an annualized rate of 694,000, according to the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The...

HousingWire 1 day ago



