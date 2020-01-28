Global  

CUNY’s Center for Community Media is expanding its reach beyond New York City

NiemanLab Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Community news outlets around the country scored a win today: CUNY’s Center for Community Media announced it is expanding from its New York City base to serve news organizations in communities of color and immigrant communities across the country. The center, based at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY (full disclosure: my...
