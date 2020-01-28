Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

French carmaker Renault names Luca de Meo as new CEO

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
French carmaker Renault on Tuesday named former Volkswagen's Seat brand executive Luca de Meo as its new chief executive, as Renault moves to create a new management in the post-Ghosn era and shore up its alliance with Nissan .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WDSU - Published < > Embed
News video: Only in NOLA: Kick back at the city's only carousel bar in the French Quarter

Only in NOLA: Kick back at the city's only carousel bar in the French Quarter 00:55

 Where else but New Orleans can you enjoy a drink with your friends while riding on a functioning carousel bar?

Recent related videos from verified sources

WNY boy who died from complications from the flu, laid to rest [Video]WNY boy who died from complications from the flu, laid to rest

Luca Calonni remembered as a passionate 11 year old, full of life.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:02Published

Remembering Luca: 'He made me a better person' [Video]Remembering Luca: "He made me a better person"

Luca passed away Saturday due to complications from the flu at Oishei Children's Hospital. Luca was vaccinated, and had the flu shot. His family wants to make sure Luca is remembered as the kind, sweet..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 05:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Renault chooses VW's Luca De Meo as new CEO

Renault's Tuesday named Luca de Meo, the former head of Volkswagen's Seat brand, as its next chief executive, as the carmaker looks to draw a line under a year...
France 24

Renault Chooses Volkswagen Executive as New C.E.O.

Luca de Meo, a marketing specialist, will need to repair the French carmaker’s troubled alliance with Nissan.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today Luca de Meo, a marketing specialist, will need to repair the French carmaker's troubled alliance with Nissan.… https://t.co/cccPMKyDQU 50 minutes ago

BertelSchmitt

BertelSchmitt™ 🎩🎩🎩🎩🎩 French carmaker @Renault names Luca de Meo as new CEO https://t.co/W7H37WwrsX via @Reuters 6 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News French carmaker Renault names Luca de Meo as new CEO https://t.co/7AfYg4OB4a 9 hours ago

primepick

Wulf Werle French carmaker Renault names Luca de Meo as new CEO https://t.co/7y5GIXnERH 9 hours ago

stanleysuen

Stanley Suen French carmaker Renault names Luca de Meo as new CEO https://t.co/SGFKsxylaB 9 hours ago

carsnews2019

Cars News 2019 French carmaker Renault names Luca de Meo as new CEO https://t.co/hnaXUn6KhY #automotive #cars 9 hours ago

OstoulSB

OSTOUL Securities French carmaker Renault names Luca de Meo as new CEO https://t.co/QOdNPZ6XBE https://t.co/6jBu8V8rQp 9 hours ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez French carmaker Renault names Luca de Meo as new CEO https://t.co/Hn5aUO0hf0 https://t.co/UqpFKzhvab 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.