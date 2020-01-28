VITA again offering free tax return preparation to low-income taxpayers

There’s a free tax program, but few people are apparently taking advantage of it. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has the story.

How To Know What Your Tax Refund Is Likely To Be Tax returns can be filed as early as Monday, January 27th, 2020. Taxes are actually due on Wednesday, April 15. But the sooner you file your tax return, the sooner you'll get your tax refund if you're.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:49Published 3 weeks ago