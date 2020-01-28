Global  

VITA again offering free tax return preparation to low-income taxpayers

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, is available to those who makeÂ $56,000 or less annually.
News video: A Free Income Tax Return Preparation Program

A Free Income Tax Return Preparation Program 05:37

 The countdown is on: tax season is upon us. La Casa de Esperanza's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) provides free federal and state income tax return preparation and filing for low- to moderate-income families and individuals. Joining us to discuss how the program works and how you can take...

