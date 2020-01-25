Breaking: Orange County names $605M convention center expansion contractor
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Orange County commissioners on Jan. 28 chose PCL Construction Services Inc. At the meeting, county commissioners also named Clark/R L Burns, A Joint Venture as the back-up firm. The construction manager at risk will provide construction services that may include architectural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, civil, survey, low voltage, cost estimator and structural. The convention center’s upgrade includes adding 60,000 square feet of meeting space, an 80,000-square-foot…
Now, county leaders are working to determine what comes next. They want a replacement and a connection to the convention center, but how many rooms? How much will it cost? How can they persuade people outside the city it's worth paying for?