Breaking: Orange County names $605M convention center expansion contractor

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Orange County commissioners on Jan. 28 chose PCL Construction Services Inc. At the meeting, county commissioners also named Clark/R L Burns, A Joint Venture as the back-up firm. The construction manager at risk will provide construction services that may include architectural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, civil, survey, low voltage, cost estimator and structural.  The convention center’s upgrade includes adding 60,000 square feet of meeting space, an 80,000-square-foot…
