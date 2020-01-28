The US budget deficit is projected to top $1 trillion this year, its highest level since 2012
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () · *The US budget deficit is projected to swell past $1 trillion in 2020, according to a new report.*
· *That would be the first time it passed the $1 trillion mark since 2012, when Washington was still pursuing stimulus measures to help the nation recover from the Great Recession. *
· *Such steep borrowing increases are...
Parents are upset at the Tulsa Public Schools' vote to close four elementary schools this fall in order to save money amid a budget deficit. One of the big concerns is bigger class sizes. 2 Works for..