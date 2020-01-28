Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Galley Foods to disappear next month as it completes Sweetgreen merge

Galley Foods to disappear next month as it completes Sweetgreen merge

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Heat-to-eat meal delivery service Galley Foods Inc. is shutting down its brand seven months after the Washington, D.C.-based company was acquired by Sweetgreen. The fast-casual salad chain bought Galley and its delivery and logistics capabilities in June. Since then, the two companies have been working to combine their brands into one, Galley said in a release Tuesday. Galley will send out its final dinner delivery on Feb. 28, with plans to launch Sweetgreen's new dinner delivery service in the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.