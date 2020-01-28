Galley Foods to disappear next month as it completes Sweetgreen merge

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Heat-to-eat meal delivery service Galley Foods Inc. is shutting down its brand seven months after the Washington, D.C.-based company was acquired by Sweetgreen. The fast-casual salad chain bought Galley and its delivery and logistics capabilities in June. Since then, the two companies have been working to combine their brands into one, Galley said in a release Tuesday. Galley will send out its final dinner delivery on Feb. 28, with plans to launch Sweetgreen's new dinner delivery service in the…


