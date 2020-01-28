EBay to report earnings as it starts fifth month without a permanent CEO

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

EBay Inc. is set to report fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday in one of the more tumultuous times in the company’s history, coming off of more than 100 Bay Area layoffs, several personnel changes on the executive leadership team and the potential sale of the eBay Classifieds Group — all while heading into the fifth month without a permanent CEO. Analysts are expecting the company to report earnings of 76 cents per share, up 7 cents from last year, on $2.81 billion in revenue, down 2.4 percent from… 👓 View full article

