Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Airlines including United Airlines Holdings Inc said they were canceling some flights to China as demand fell sharply and global companies told their employees not to travel on deepening fears over the spread of a flu-like virus.
