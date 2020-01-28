Global  

Bar Louie files for bankruptcy, closes one South Florida location

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Bar Louie, a national gastropub chain based in Addison, Texas, put itself up for sale after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, according to a Monday statement. The company said it plans to continue operating its more than 90 locations across the country "in the normal course of business." However, Bar Louie did close "underperforming locations to strengthen its operational and financial position" ahead of the announcement. The bankruptcy…
News video: Bar Louie Files For Bankruptcy Closes One Location In Baltimore Area

Bar Louie Files For Bankruptcy Closes One Location In Baltimore Area 00:31

 Bar Louie, a restaurant chain known for its cocktails and burgers, has filed for bankruptcy and closed dozens of locations, including one in Maryland. Katie Johnston reports.

Restaurant chain Bar Louie files for bankruptcy, closes Maryland locations

Bar Louie, a restaurant chain with several locations in Maryland, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. The company also closed 38 of its...
bizjournals

Prominent restaurant-bar shutters two Dayton locations

A national bar and restaurant chain appears to have closed all its southwest Ohio locations, including two in the Dayton area. Bar Louie permanently closed its...
bizjournals


