Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Kingston Resources intersects shallow gold in third area at Misima Gold Project

Kingston Resources intersects shallow gold in third area at Misima Gold Project

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has intersected shallow gold mineralisation in diamond drilling at the Umuna East area within the Misima Gold Project in Papua New Guinea. The recently completed 13-hole program was drilled to 1,373 metres and confirmed the presence of gold close to the surface and continuing at depth at Umuna East, which is 500 metres east of the historical Umuna pit and within the existing inferred resource. Highlights include: 12 metres at 1.31 g/t gold from 2 metres; 14.6 metres at 0.96 g/t from 11.4 metres, including 3.6 metres at 1.59 g/t and 3 metres at 1.11 g/t; 6 metres at 2.32 g/t from 80 metres; 4 metres at 1.11 g/t from 37 metres; and 10 metres at 0.96 g/t, including 4 metres at 1.5 g/t from 28 metres. Following positive results at Misima North and Quartz Mountain, Umuna East represents a third success in ongoing exploration to identify areas of shallow mineralisation for potential, early-stage starter pit ore. Potential for early mill feed Managing director Andrew Corbett said, “This is another important step towards our objective of delineating multiple areas of shallow mineralisation which can underpin potential starter pits at Misima. “It is a credit to the Kingston exploration team that we now have three areas each with strong potential to provide early mill feed as part of our Misima development strategy. “The exploration success in each of these areas also demonstrates the under-explored nature of Misima Island despite the extensive mining history and large-scale resource we already have in place. Misima Gold Project regional target map “Looking ahead, drilling activity is now focused on the stage II drilling program back in the Quartz Mountain area, in particular Ewatinona and Abi, as we look to upgrade and potentially expand the inferred resource in that area. “Following that program, we then plan to return to Misima North and Umuna East for stage II drilling.” Kingston is drilling the Ewatinona and Abi prospects within the Quartz Mountain area. Drilling here is expected to contribute to a potential upgrade and possible expansion of the existing 220,000-ounce inferred resource at Ewatinona. Once completed, it is anticipated that follow-up drilling will be undertaken at Misima North and Umuna East.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tampa Bay area students lead new reporting effort through Scripps News Literacy Project

Tampa Bay area students lead new reporting effort through Scripps News Literacy Project 01:41

 Students with Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School in Tampa are leading a new effort alongside ABC Action News to show the importance of local journalism and fact-based reporting.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents flee their homes in the early hours after a burst water main floods 100 properties [Video]Residents flee their homes in the early hours after a burst water main floods 100 properties

Eight people were rescued and dozens evacuated in the early hours when a water main burst - just months after another flood caused chaos on the same street.Emergency crews, including 50 firefighters,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

A mother and daughter have both won gold in Taekwondo [Video]A mother and daughter have both won gold in Taekwondo

A mother and daughter have both won gold medals in a national martial arts championship on the same day.Lisa Rose, 43, scooped gold at the British Taekwondo Championships in December alongside her only..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Emmerson Resources assays reveal 36-metre thick zone of shallow gold

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) has received the final assays from drilling at its 100% owned Mauretania Project in the Northern Territory. Assays for three...
Proactive Investors

Twenty Seven in trading halt with capital raising announcement pending

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has an announcement pending in regard to a proposed capital raising and has been granted a trading halt by the ASX. The trading...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ASXStockbot

ASX Bot Kingston Resources intersects shallow gold in third area at Misima Gold Project https://t.co/EaHsWAXSpk #ASXStockBot #ASX 6 days ago

newswiresau

Newswires $KSN Kingston Resources intersects shallow gold in third area at Misima Gold Project (via Proactive Investors)… https://t.co/4XPt6PilQK 1 week ago

EINGoldNews

EIN Gold News Kingston Resources intersects shallow gold in third area at Misima Gold Project https://t.co/9HyVnRsj8G 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.