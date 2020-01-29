Global  

Asian shares turn red as Hong Kong tumbles on China virus

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Asian shares erased earlier gains on Wednesday, swinging into negative territory as a spike in new Chinese virus cases sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling and fueled fears about economic impact of the outbreak.
News video: Hong Kong suspends rail services to China to stem outbreak

Hong Kong suspends rail services to China to stem outbreak 07:05

 Hong Kong suspends rail services to China to stem outbreak

This is the eerie housing block the Hong Kong government might use to quarantine coronavirus patients [Video]This is the eerie housing block the Hong Kong government might use to quarantine coronavirus patients

This empty housing block in the Fanling area of Hong Kong has been a proposed quarantine centre to house patients that have contracted the deadly coronavirus. Filmed on (January 26) after the..

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81 [Video]China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81

China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's..

Global Markets: Asian shares turn red as Hong Kong tumbles on China virus

Asian shares erased earlier gains on Wednesday, swinging into negative territory as a spike in new Chinese virus cases sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling and fuelled...
Reuters India

Hong Kong leader declares virus emergency, halts official visits to mainland China

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Saturday declared a virus emergency in the Asian financial hub, announcing a package of measures to limit the city's links with...
Reuters Also reported by •Jerusalem PostWorldNews

