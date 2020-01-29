Australian Open | Halep thrashes Kontaveit to reach semis

Fourth seed Simona Halep took just 53 minutes to thrash Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-1 6-1 and storm into the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wed



Recent related news from verified sources Halep thrashes Kontaveit to reach Melbourne semis Fourth seed Simona Halep took just 53 minutes to thrash Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-1 6-1 and storm into the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Reuters 2 hours ago



Australian Open: Simona Halep overwhelms Anett Kontaveit to make semi-finals Simona Halep brushes aside Anett Kontaveit 6-1 6-1 in 53 minutes to reach the Australian Open semi-finals in Melbourne.

BBC Sport 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Media Batu RT @DiaryYb: Halep thrashes Kontaveit to reach Australian Open semis https://t.co/zDZwQCQrIj https://t.co/ptpnJDEGoO 15 minutes ago Diary YB Halep thrashes Kontaveit to reach Australian Open semis https://t.co/zDZwQCQrIj https://t.co/ptpnJDEGoO 18 minutes ago