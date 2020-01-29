Photos: H-E-B opens Meyerland store, offering kosher options

San Antonio-based H-E-B LP opens its latest Houston store at 4955 Beechnut St. on Jan. 29. The new store replaces a former location at 5416 S. Braeswood Blvd., which closed in 2017 after flooding during Hurricane Harvey and twice before. The 95,000-square-foot Beechnut store serves as an anchor to Meyerland Plaza. Like the Bellaire and Heights locations that opened in recent years, the main portion of the store sits atop a two-level garage. H-E-B employs 360 people at the new store, which… 👓 View full article



