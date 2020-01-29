Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

San Francisco turns red and gold for Super Bowl LIV. Check it out.

bizjournals Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
San Francisco is lighting up with 49ers fever. With Super Bowl LIV in Miami just days away, many of the city's civic structures, landmarks and private office buildings are aglow with the team's trademark scarlet red and metallic gold colors. The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2. Always a fan of tall buildings and lights, I walked around the Financial District this week to capture the scene with my iPhone 8. Here's a look. Here's the thing: Chances are…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: WEB EXTRA: San Francisco 49ers Arrive In Miami

WEB EXTRA: San Francisco 49ers Arrive In Miami 00:59

 San Francisco 49ers arrive at Miami International Airport ahead of Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

San Francisco Public Works Dept. Names Acting Director Amid Public Corruption Charges [Video]San Francisco Public Works Dept. Names Acting Director Amid Public Corruption Charges

The longtime director of Public Works in San Francisco has been charged in an FBI probe on public corruption charges, including allegations of bribery and kickbacks. Joe Vazquez reports. (1-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:33Published

49ers' Garoppolo 'I Love Miami. It's Been Great Down Here' [Video]49ers' Garoppolo "I Love Miami. It's Been Great Down Here"

KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell reports from Miami as the 49ers continue to prepare for Super Bowl LIV. Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan recall the first time they met when Garoppolo was a..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

49ers win NFC Championship, book trip to Super Bowl. Check out photos from Levi's Stadium.

The San Francisco 49ers are heading back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 25 years. They won the NFC Championship on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, beating the...
bizjournals

San Francisco 49ers arrive in Miami for Super Bowl LIV | NFL on FOX

San Francisco 49ers arrive in Miami for Super Bowl LIV | NFL on FOXWatch Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Richard Sherman, Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and others arrive in Miami ahead of the 49ers' Super Bowl match up...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.