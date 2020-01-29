Starbucks Closes More Than Half Of China Stores Due To Coronavirus

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Starbucks on Tuesday said it has closed more than half of its stores in China temporarily due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak that claimed around 132 lives in the country. The coffee giant is also monitoring and modifying the operating hours of all of its stores in the region.The closed store count would be more than 2000 as Starbucks operates almost 4,300 outlets in China. 👓 View full article

