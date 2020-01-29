Global  

Starbucks Closes More Than Half Of China Stores Due To Coronavirus

RTTNews Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Starbucks on Tuesday said it has closed more than half of its stores in China temporarily due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak that claimed around 132 lives in the country. The coffee giant is also monitoring and modifying the operating hours of all of its stores in the region.The closed store count would be more than 2000 as Starbucks operates almost 4,300 outlets in China.
News video: China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 01:49

 China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's 'exclusion zone' of cities on lockdown continue to widen. Jayson Albano reports.

