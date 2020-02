Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Market benchmark sensex rallied 231.80 points on Wednesday, driven by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ITC, RIL and Infosys. The 30-share BSE index settled 231.80 points, or 0.57 per cent, higher at 41,198.66. It hit an intra-day high of 41,334.86 and a low of 41,108.19.