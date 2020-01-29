Apple is facing an AirPods Pro shortage — and CEO Tim Cook doesn't know when the supply crunch will end

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *Apple is facing an AirPods Pro shortage and doesn't know when the supply crunch will end.*

· *"I just can't predict when at this point," CEO Tim Cook told analysts this week.*

· *"We seem to be fairly substantially off there, and we're working very hard to put in additional capacity," he added.*

