Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Apple is facing an AirPods Pro shortage — and CEO Tim Cook doesn't know when the supply crunch will end

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Apple is facing an AirPods Pro shortage — and CEO Tim Cook doesn't know when the supply crunch will end· *Apple is facing an AirPods Pro shortage and doesn't know when the supply crunch will end.*
· *"I just can't predict when at this point," CEO Tim Cook told analysts this week.*
· *"We seem to be fairly substantially off there, and we're working very hard to put in additional capacity," he added.*
· *Apple's wearables...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple BUYS Tesla [Video]Apple BUYS Tesla

Keep your tech safe with Bitdefender 2020 (6 Months Free!): https://www.bitdefender.com/media/html/consumer/new/JR-get-6months-total-security-2020/?cid=inf%7Cc%7cJR%7C6mytIs Apple buying Tesla? Well,..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 11:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple's wearables segment hits new record in Q1, size of Fortune 150 company

During Apple's first quarter earnings call on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook touted a new all-time revenue record set by its wearable business driven by strong...
AppleInsider Also reported by •MacRumours.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook says 5G is still in its 'early innings' even though rivals like Samsung are already selling 5G phones (AAPL)

Apple CEO Tim Cook says 5G is still in its 'early innings' even though rivals like Samsung are already selling 5G phones (AAPL)· Apple CEO Tim Cook told Wall Street analysts that 5G wireless networking technology is still in the "early innings," and sidestepped any questions on a...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion #Apple is facing an AirPods Pro shortage — and #CEO Tim Cook doesn't know when the supply crunch will end… https://t.co/NkOl6CX9l4 1 minute ago

Theron_Mohamed

Theron Mohamed RT @businessinsider: Apple is facing an AirPods Pro shortage — and CEO Tim Cook doesn't know when the supply crunch will end https://t.co/x… 18 minutes ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion #Apple is facing an AirPods Pro shortage — and #CEO Tim Cook doesn't know when the supply crunch will end… https://t.co/7CGiadkRHT 37 minutes ago

plugilo

plugilo Apple is facing an AirPods Pro shortage — and CEO Tim Cook doesn't know when the supply crunch will end… https://t.co/zlxRKfh0Tj 45 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Apple is facing an AirPods Pro shortage — and CEO Tim Cook doesn’t know when the supply crunch will end https://t.co/21hTyJ6alI 45 minutes ago

AISSTraining

AISS Training From Bus Insider - Apple is facing an AirPods Pro shortage — and CEO Tim Cook doesn't know when the supply crunch w… https://t.co/AU5iMEUJwW 51 minutes ago

CHItraders

CHItraders $AAPL is facing an AirPods Pro shortage — and CEO Tim Cook doesn't know when the supply crunch will end https://t.co/QkVTf4XYMg 55 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Apple is facing an AirPods Pro shortage — and CEO Tim Cook doesn't know when the supply crunch will end… https://t.co/nIoSX99KC9 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.