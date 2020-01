Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· *Warren Buffett is selling his newspaper business for $140 million to Lee Enterprises.*

· *Lee took over management of Berkshire Hathaway's newspapers in 2018.*

· *Buffett bought 28 of the papers for $344 million in the early 2010s.*

