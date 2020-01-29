Global  

Victoria's Secret-parent L Brands rockets higher following a report that its billionaire owner is looking to sell the brand

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands surged as much as 16% in early Wednesday trading after The Wall Street Journal reported owner Les Wexner is in discussions to step down as CEO and sell the lingerie giant.
The talks are reportedly ongoing, and could involve the full or partial sale of the brand, or end without any deal,...
News video: Victoria's Secret may be up for sale

Victoria's Secret may be up for sale 01:12

 Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner is reportedly exploring strategic alternatives that could result in a full or partial sale of the lingerie brand. As Fred Katayama reports, Wexner is in talks to step aside according to the Wall Street Journal.

L Brands CEO in talks to step aside and sell Victoria's Secret: WSJ

Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands Chief Executive Officer Leslie Wexner is in talks to step aside from the role and is exploring strategic alternatives for the...
Reuters

CEO of L Brands may step down from post, report says

The CEO of the parent company for Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other stores is in talks to step down from the top post, according to a media...
Seattle Times

