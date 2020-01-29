Victoria's Secret-parent L Brands rockets higher following a report that its billionaire owner is looking to sell the brand
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () · *Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands surged as much as 16% in early Wednesday trading after The Wall Street Journal reported owner Les Wexner is in discussions to step down as CEO and sell the lingerie giant.*
· *The talks are reportedly ongoing, and could involve the full or partial sale of the brand, or end without any deal,...
Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner is reportedly exploring strategic alternatives that could result in a full or partial sale of the lingerie brand. As Fred Katayama reports, Wexner is in talks to step aside according to the Wall Street Journal.