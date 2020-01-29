Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Britain's BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The BBC said on Wednesday it will axe 450 jobs from its news division in a cost-saving plan that will result in cuts at the World Service and its 5Live radio station and in fewer reports being made by analysis show Newsnight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive

Britain's BBC says it will axe 450 jobs from its news division in a restructuring designed to cut costs and change the way it produces news to reach a younger...
The Age Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#WorldNews: UPDATE 1-Britain's BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive #News": https://t.co/UcoX3fjG0d 18 minutes ago

VincentHearne

Miscellany Britain's BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive https://t.co/krCa6W55Wd 20 minutes ago

FinanzLinksWELT

FinanzLinksECONOMY Britain's BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive https://t.co/CFEXFR9Z8H REUTERS 21 minutes ago

Stalingrad_Poor

Stalingrad & Poorski Britain's BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive https://t.co/4iQjZnlOze 22 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Britain’s BBC to cut 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive https://t.co/vSuazMF3IG 23 minutes ago

WALLSTREETREV

Wallstreet Review Britain's BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive - https://t.co/rLplSgYM3K 24 minutes ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost Britain’s BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive https://t.co/xu5X3cGAwo 25 minutes ago

yenisafakEN

Yeni Şafak English Britain's BBC to cut 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive https://t.co/SvIVs8HfXR https://t.co/To1mo93KWl 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.