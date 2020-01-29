Call for two-day bank strike from January 31

Banking services are likely to be impacted if the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) goes ahead with its two-day nationwide bank strike on January 31



Recent related videos from verified sources FBI Believes Same Man Responsible For Two Miami-Dade Bank Robberies The man robbed a Bank of America branch and a Chase Bank branch on Monday. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:36Published on December 24, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Two-day bank strike from tomorrow The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), Maharashtra, has declared a strike on January 31 and February 1 besides three days in March as talks over wage

Hindu 13 hours ago



SBI says bank trade unions two-day all-India strike may hit work United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have called for a two-day strike across India on January 31 and February 1, 2020. According to the State Bank of India (SBI),...

Zee News 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this