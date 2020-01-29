Global  

Call for two-day bank strike from January 31

Hindu Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Banking services are likely to be impacted if the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) goes ahead with its two-day nationwide bank strike on January 31
Recent related news from verified sources

Two-day bank strike from tomorrow

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), Maharashtra, has declared a strike on January 31 and February 1 besides three days in March as talks over wage
Hindu

SBI says bank trade unions two-day all-India strike may hit work

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have called for a two-day strike across India on January 31 and February 1, 2020. According to the State Bank of India (SBI),...
Zee News

