IT'S OFFICIAL: Trump signs revised NAFTA, fulfilling campaign pledge as impeachment scandal unfolds

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· *President Donald Trump signed a revised version of the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement on Wednesday.*

· *The move fulfilled a central campaign promise as an

· *Trump said the agreement would boost growth... · *President Donald Trump signed a revised version of the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement on Wednesday.*· *The move fulfilled a central campaign promise as an impeachment trial against him unfolded in the Senate less than a year ahead of the November election. *· *Trump said the agreement would boost growth 👓 View full article

