Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

IT'S OFFICIAL: Trump signs revised NAFTA, fulfilling campaign pledge as impeachment scandal unfolds

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
IT'S OFFICIAL: Trump signs revised NAFTA, fulfilling campaign pledge as impeachment scandal unfolds· *President Donald Trump signed a revised version of the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement on Wednesday.*
· *The move fulfilled a central campaign promise as an impeachment trial against him unfolded in the Senate less than a year ahead of the November election. *
· *Trump said the agreement would boost growth...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump At Brink Of Impeachment [Video]Trump At Brink Of Impeachment

House Democrats took Trump to the brink of impeachment when they approved two charges against him. The charges are over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. A..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris Is Ending Her Presidential Bid [Video]U.S. Senator Kamala Harris Is Ending Her Presidential Bid

First-term U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California is ending her presidential bid. Harris is a rising Democratic Party star and outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trump. Harris has made..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What Trump’s new North American trade deal actually does

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump signed a revamped trade agreement with Mexico and Canada into law Wednesday, he kept a campaign pledge to improve...
Seattle Times

Trump attacks Bolton as indicted businessman shows up for Trump impeachment trial

President Donald Trump launched his sharpest attack yet on John Bolton on Wednesday after his former national security adviser depicted him as playing a central...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: IT’S OFFICIAL: Trump signs revised NAFTA, fulfilling campaign pledge https://t.co/9XIDwDcLG0 #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 1 hour ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 IT’S OFFICIAL: Trump signs revised NAFTA, fulfilling campaign pledge https://t.co/9XIDwDcLG0 #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 1 hour ago

CesarNoelAlvare

Just watch me 🇪🇸 🇨🇦 💚 🔻 IT'S OFFICIAL: Trump signs revised NAFTA, fulfilling campaign pledge - https://t.co/9aVJw3rYka 2 hours ago

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA IT'S OFFICIAL: Trump signs revised NAFTA, fulfilling campaign pledge as impeachment scandal unfolds… https://t.co/Z7GYoe2wlb 2 hours ago

BphippenVerna

Verna Phippen IT'S OFFICIAL: Trump signs revised NAFTA, fulfilling campaign pledge - https://t.co/44hUtQB82s 3 hours ago

andrewwcox

Andrew Cox IT'S OFFICIAL: #Trump signs revised #NAFTA, fulfilling campaign pledge https://t.co/kc9zbA16Rk 3 hours ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion IT'S OFFICIAL: #Trump signs revised NAFTA, fulfilling campaign pledge as impeachment scandal unfolds… https://t.co/F5NIDSfcxT 3 hours ago

wallstsolver

Wall St Solver IT'S OFFICIAL: Trump signs revised NAFTA, fulfilling campaign pledge 📰 » https://t.co/r8AEQgPLwS https://t.co/rWC6BmSwfP 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.