Video game giant Atari plans branded hotels in San Francisco, 7 other cities

bizjournals Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Entertainment and video game giant Atari announced Jan. 24 it finalized a licensing agreement with Phoenix-based True North Studio and GSD Group to build eight Atari-branded hotels in the U.S., including in San Francisco. According to a statement released by Paris-based Atari, the company will be entitled to 5% of the hotels' revenue. The company received an advance of $600,000 at the time of signing the agreement. The hotels will focus on the video game universe and Atari brand. Each will include…
 Atari recently announced their plans to build eight hotels in the United States.

