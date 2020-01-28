Video game giant Atari plans branded hotels in San Francisco, 7 other cities
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Entertainment and video game giant Atari announced Jan. 24 it finalized a licensing agreement with Phoenix-based True North Studio and GSD Group to build eight Atari-branded hotels in the U.S., including in San Francisco. According to a statement released by Paris-based Atari, the company will be entitled to 5% of the hotels' revenue. The company received an advance of $600,000 at the time of signing the agreement. The hotels will focus on the video game universe and Atari brand. Each will include…
