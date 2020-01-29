Apple made a small change to the way it introduced its new iPhones this year, and its record-breaking holiday quarter proved it was a runaway success (AAPL)

Rich Tehrani Apple made a small change to the way it introduced its new iPhones this year, and its record-breaking holiday quart… https://t.co/Rew8fo3OQD 1 hour ago whimchic RT @BIAUS: Apple made a small change to the way it introduced its new iPhones this year, and its record-breaking holiday quarter proved it… 6 hours ago Business Insider Australia Apple made a small change to the way it introduced its new iPhones this year, and its record-breaking holiday quart… https://t.co/482lJ4Eovy 6 hours ago Apple Investor News Apple made a small change to the way it introduced its new iPhones this year, and its record-breakin (Lisa Eadicicc… https://t.co/9rFuLUSZvM 7 hours ago GRR RT @bluecfinance: Apple made a small change to the way it introduced its new iPhones this year, and its record-breaking holiday quarter pro… 8 hours ago Blue Chip Finance Apple made a small change to the way it introduced its new iPhones this year, and its record-breaking holiday quart… https://t.co/tV9a8v11UC 8 hours ago Machaka RT @businessinsider: Apple made a small change to the way it introduced its new iPhones this year, and its record-breaking holiday quarter… 9 hours ago plugilo Apple made a small change to the way it introduced its new iPhones this year, and its record-breaking holiday quart… https://t.co/UtVeiG0dY6 9 hours ago