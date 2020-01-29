Lyft plans restructuring, job cuts: New York Times

Global  

Lyft Inc plans to announce a restructuring that will result in job cuts, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
Lyft is planning to cut 90 jobs and make changes to its marketing and sales teams, ahead of its February earnings report (LYFT)

Lyft is planning to cut 90 jobs and make changes to its marketing and sales teams, ahead of its February earnings report (LYFT)· Lyft is planning to cut jobs and restructure teams, in news first reported by the New York Times · Since its debut on the public market last April, Lyft has...
Business Insider

Lyft confirms 90 layoffs as it targets profitability

Shares of popular American ride-hailing giant Lyft are off 1.5% today in regular trading after The New York Times reported that the company would cut some staff....
TechCrunch


