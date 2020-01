Lyft is planning to cut 90 jobs and make changes to its marketing and sales teams, ahead of its February earnings report (LYFT) Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

· Lyft is planning to cut jobs and restructure teams, in news first reported by the New York Times

· Since its debut on the public market last April, Lyft has fended off investor concerns and questions on its ability to turn a profit.

