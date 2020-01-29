Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Beyond Meat loses Tim Hortons but wins over KFC

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat is getting a thumbs down from Tim Hortons and a thumbs up from KFC.

Shares in El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat fell Wednesday after Tim Hortons said it would drop Beyond Meat breakfast sausage off the menu at its 4,000 Canadian restaurants.

Tim Hortons introduced Beyond Meat sausage in May but said it was a slow seller because customers preferred the regular sausage. Tim Hortons said it will consider adding alternative meat in the future.

Beyond Meat shares fell 3% to $115.96 in afternoon trading.

Tim Hortons' owner, Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International, also owns Burger King. That chain recently expanded sales of its plant-based Impossible Whopper in the U.S. That plant-based burger is made by Beyond Meat rival Impossible Foods.

Beyond Meat did get a vote of confidence Wednesday from KFC. The chain said it will start testing Beyond Meat plant-based fried chicken in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee, next month.

KFC tested Beyond Meat chicken last summer in Atlanta, where supplies sold out in five hours. The companies have worked together since then to make improvements to the plant-based chicken.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Beyond Meat Loses Tim Hortons but Wins Over KFC https://t.co/qzdq9CTjFx 18 minutes ago

I_am_orange

The Orange One aka “The”🍊1️⃣ The Transfer Portal @VeganSportsChic @BeyondMeat @kfc Unfortunately @TimHortons is no longer serving Beyond: https://t.co/wEPRakxUJy 27 minutes ago

StarTribune

Star Tribune Beyond Meat is getting a thumbs down from Tim Hortons and a thumbs up from KFC. https://t.co/G9oyBu9EnQ 40 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Beyond Meat Loses Tim Hortons but Wins Over KFC - https://t.co/tuTmhCdB5v 46 minutes ago

FeliciaCMcLin88

Felicia McLin "Beyond Meat Loses Tim Hortons but Wins Over KFC" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/DXoS1XkPdf 57 minutes ago

FoodmfgUK

Foodmanufacturinguk RT @RatingsNetwork: Beyond Meat loses Tim Hortons but wins over KFC $THI #THI #Restaurants #Foodanddrink #Lifestyle https://t.co/O4i8jFz3k3 1 hour ago

FoodmfgUK

Foodmanufacturinguk RT @MarketBeatNews: https://t.co/S9YHEbfTce Beyond Meat loses Tim Hortons but wins over KFC $THI #THI #Restaurants #Foodanddrink #Lifestyle 1 hour ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Beyond Meat loses Tim Hortons but wins over KFC. More #Seattle #news - https://t.co/ph2mVcgVf1 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.