Oceania Healthcare stake sold for $301.4 million Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Oceania Healthcare's cornerstone shareholder Macquarie Group sold its 41 per cent stake in the company for $301.4 million.The 251 million shares were sold for $1.20 a share in an underwritten sell-down., a 4 per cent discount to... Oceania Healthcare's cornerstone shareholder Macquarie Group sold its 41 per cent stake in the company for $301.4 million.The 251 million shares were sold for $1.20 a share in an underwritten sell-down., a 4 per cent discount to... 👓 View full article

