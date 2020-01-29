Global  

Oceania Healthcare stake sold for $301.4 million

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Oceania Healthcare stake sold for $301.4 millionOceania Healthcare's cornerstone shareholder Macquarie Group sold its 41 per cent stake in the company for $301.4 million.The 251 million shares were sold for $1.20 a share in an underwritten sell-down., a 4 per cent discount to...
