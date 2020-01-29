Global  

UPS teams with Arrival and Waymo in electric, self-driving push

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
United Parcel Service Inc on Wednesday said it is ordering 10,000 electric delivery trucks from the UK-based Arrival Ltd and teaming with self-driving startup Waymo as package carriers work to cut costs and tail pipe pollution.
Recent related news from verified sources

UPS inks electric van deal with Arrival, to test Waymo automation

United Parcel Service Inc said on Wednesday it was ordering 10,000 electric delivery trucks from UK-based Arrival Ltd and teaming with self-driving startup Waymo...
Reuters

UPS will use Arrival’s electric trucks in the US and Europe

Delivery giant UPS has ordered 10,000 electric trucks from Arrival, a technology company based in the UK. Some of the vehicles will be trialed in London and...
engadget

