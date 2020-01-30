Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Dream Getaways: Futuristic 62-story Miami condo tower with helipad gets finishing touches (gallery)

Dream Getaways: Futuristic 62-story Miami condo tower with helipad gets finishing touches (gallery)

bizjournals Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Editor's note: As winter drags on, the Business Journal features Dream Getaways, a look at luxury properties in areas around the country where Minnesotans might like to spend time in the winter, either to play in the sun or the snow. This installment is courtesy of the South Florida Business Journal. The vision of the late Zaha Hadid, a world-famous architect, has come to life at the One Thousand Museum condo in downtown Miami. The amenity spaces have been completed for the 62-story tower at 1000…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Inside Look: futuristic Miami condos receive finishing touches

The vision of the late Zaha Hadid, a world-famous architect, has come to life at the One Thousand Museum condo in downtown Miami. The amenity spaces have been...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.