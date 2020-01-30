Dream Getaways: Futuristic 62-story Miami condo tower with helipad gets finishing touches (gallery) Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Editor's note: As winter drags on, the Business Journal features Dream Getaways, a look at luxury properties in areas around the country where Minnesotans might like to spend time in the winter, either to play in the sun or the snow. This installment is courtesy of the South Florida Business Journal. The vision of the late Zaha Hadid, a world-famous architect, has come to life at the One Thousand Museum condo in downtown Miami. The amenity spaces have been completed for the 62-story tower at 1000… 👓 View full article

