South Korea Business Confidence Improves In January

RTTNews Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
South Korea's confidence among manufacturers rose in January, while sentiment among non-manufacturers decreased at the beginning of the year, survey data from Bank of Korea showed on Thursday.
German Jan Ifo Business Confidence Weakens In January

German business confidence weakened in January, reports said citing survey data from the ifo institute on Monday.
RTTNews

South Korea Consumer Confidence Strengthens In January

South Korea's consumer confidence strengthened in January after easing in the previous month, survey results from Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday.
RTTNews

