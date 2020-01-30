High-end deals: Curley Drive in Orchard Park

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A total of 22 high-end real-estate deals were registered on Curley Drive in Orchard Park during the past decade, according to a Business First analysis of listings from the Erie County Clerk’s Office. High-end deals are informally defined as transactions valued at $300,000 or more. All such deals from the past real-estate decade (Oct. 1, 2009, through Sept. 30, 2019) are displayed in chronological order below. Business First focuses on the decade’s high-end listings for one selected street… 👓 View full article

