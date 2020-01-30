Super Bowl Ad Thanks Veterinarians Who Saved Dog's Life

Global  

WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil is grateful that veterinarians saved his dog from a deadly form of cancer. He bough a Super Bowl ad to thank the veterinary school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
