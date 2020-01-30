Global  

Stocks slump on fears the Wuhan coronavirus will hammer global growth

Business Insider Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Stocks slump on fears the Wuhan coronavirus will hammer global growth**

· *Stocks plunged on Thursday as investors braced for the economic fallout of Wuhan coronavirus.*
· * Th flu-like illness has infected more than 7,700 people, killed at least 170, and spread to upwards of 20 countries.*
· *"If the coronavirus outbreak persists, the effects will be felt though global growth, trade and...
News video: Wuhan virus vaccine might take months to create

Wuhan virus vaccine might take months to create 01:29

 AN ARBOR, MICHIGAN — Researchers say previous work on the closely related MERS and SARS could benefit the vaccine development strategy to fight the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. The University of Michigan's Aubree Gordon and Icahn School of Medicine's Florian Kramer say that nucleic acid vaccine...

Coronavirus fears empty the streets of Wuhan [Video]Coronavirus fears empty the streets of Wuhan

Time-lapse video shows empty streets in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:09Published

U.S. State Department advises against China travel [Video]U.S. State Department advises against China travel

The United States State Department has advised on Monday against Americans travelling to any part of China, as the country battled to contain a coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan. Jayson Albano..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:06Published


Nifty, Sensex slip on fears over fast-spreading coronavirus; metal stocks fall

Indian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by losses in metal stocks, as worries about the economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic in China continued to weigh on...
Reuters India

Stocks are sinking on fears of the deadly virus in China — 'Markets are worried about this spreading to more cities'

Stocks are sinking on fears of the deadly virus in China — 'Markets are worried about this spreading to more cities'** · *Global stocks dropped on Tuesday as investors braced for coronavirus to spread as hundreds of millions of people travel across Asia to celebrate...
Business Insider

