Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM, says Modi and Godse share same ideology

Hindu Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
“The ideology is same. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi, they believe in the same ideology,” says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
News video: Rahul Gandhi corners PM Modi on unemployment, says only talks about CAA & NRC

Rahul Gandhi corners PM Modi on unemployment, says only talks about CAA & NRC 01:34

 RAHUL GANDHI ATTACKS PM MODI ON UNEMPLOYMENT SAYS PM TALKS ABOUT NRC, CAA BUT NOT ABOUT UNEMPLOYMENT, RAHUL SAYS PM MODI HAD PROMISED 2 Cr JOBS BUT YOUTH LOST 1 Cr JOBS, RAHUL HOLDS RALLY AGAINST UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION & ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN

Man opens fire at anti-CAA protest near Jamia, Owaisi challenges PM Modi to identify by his clothes

MAN OPENS FIRE AT JAMIA PROTEST, OWAISI HITS OUT AT PM MODI MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A..

Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News

MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A TERRORIST but WORKED FOR DELHI AS THEIR SON, NIRBHAYA..

No difference between PM Modi and Godse, they believe in same ideology: Rahul Gandhi during anti-CAA protest in Kerala

"Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi because he loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody and that is the same with our Prime Minister, he only...
Zee News

Top news of the day: Jamia student shot at during protest march, Rahul Gandhi says Naredra Modi and Nathuram Godse share same ideology, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.
Hindu

UmredkarJyotsna

Jyotsna umredkar RT @the_hindu: Congress leader #RahulGandhi on Jan.30 launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister @narendramodi and said the latter believ… 36 minutes ago

HinduNatl

Hindu NationalIst RT @mahmood_saberi: #rahul : #godse #modi share same ideology The Hindu (@the_hindu) Tweeted: Congress leader #RahulGandhi on Jan.30 laun… 1 hour ago

mahmood_saberi

sabs #rahul : #godse #modi share same ideology The Hindu (@the_hindu) Tweeted: Congress leader #RahulGandhi on Jan.30… https://t.co/5DiZHHbkLI 1 hour ago

