Russia Closes Border With China As Coronavirus Spread To Every Chinese Region

RTTNews Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
With a confirmed case in Tibet on Thursday, the coronavirus outbreak has spread to all regions of China, where the death toll has risen to 170 and the number of 2019-nCoV infections crossed 7700. Russia has closed its border with China in the Far East region, the fifth-longest land border in the world, to prevent the spread of the virus. Stock markets are under pressure amid growing concerns ov
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Chinese villagers build wall to keep coronavirus out

Chinese villagers build wall to keep coronavirus out 01:08

 WUHAN, CHINA — The Wuhan coronavirus is spreading in China like wildfire and with it the paranoia of Chinese citizens. Aaaand they've gotten quite creative with their viral contention methods. According to Skynews, villagers from different towns in China's Hebei province have taken the viral...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus is causing tech companies in china to close their doors to help prevent the spread of the disease; 62 new emojis are coming in 2020; The U.S. Department of..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Londoners and tourists don more face masks amid coronavirus outbreak fears [Video]Londoners and tourists don more face masks amid coronavirus outbreak fears

More Londoners and tourists have been wearing face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak according to reports. It follows news that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 170, and a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Russia to shut border with China over coronavirus

Russia does not have any confirmed cases of the new virus but the government has set up a task force to prevent its possible spread.
Hindu

Russia closes border with China as coronavirus spreads: reports

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on Thursday to close the border between Russia and China, according to local reports.
FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

TinaTomblin

Tina RT @PeterSweden7: Latest on corona virus outbreak. - First case of person to person spread in the USA. - 6000 passangers quarantined on c… 8 seconds ago

KnorrMelvin

Melvin deplorable Knorr RT @JackPosobiec: Russia closes its Far East border with China in attempt to prevent spread of new coronavirus https://t.co/vz7HbR7Rbc 32 seconds ago

Honolulu_Trader

Stevie B $SBES Thousands Of American Stores In China Closed because of the Virus. https://t.co/SwARivYYQV Russia has closed… https://t.co/U8vyWg4Qrm 2 minutes ago

FJPence

FJPence Russia closes border with China as coronavirus spreads: reports https://t.co/0rP8r6owVe #FoxNews 5 minutes ago

Harukovsky

はるさん RT @RT_com: BREAKING: Russia closes border with China in its Far East due to #coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/4yBg4Cg3Kx https://t.co/T… 7 minutes ago

