GOLDMAN SACHS: You can make a killing this earnings season using a simple, low-cost strategy on these 20 stocks

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Goldman Sachs equity and derivatives strategist Vishal Vivek says investors might be underestimating the volatility some stocks might experience because of a combination of earnings and major news.

· He's compiled a list of 20 stocks where the options market appears to be expecting only a small move when a larger one is... · Goldman Sachs equity and derivatives strategist Vishal Vivek says investors might be underestimating the volatility some stocks might experience because of a combination of earnings and major news.· He's compiled a list of 20 stocks where the options market appears to be expecting only a small move when a larger one is 👓 View full article

