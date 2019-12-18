Company focused on connecting women with contract work expanding to Jacksonville Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A Birmingham firm that connects women with project-based career options — particularly those transitioning back into the workforce — is expanding into Jacksonville, its first step outside Alabama. Boulo will host events at the end of February in Jacksonville to teach women about the company. It will officially launch Feb. 24. Delphine Carter and Catherine Gregory launched Boulo in fall 2018, and said they believe Jacksonville has a similar environment to Birmingham. "The Jacksonville metro… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Group of female firefighters reveal some of the everyday comments they receive A group of female firefighters have revealed some of the everyday comments they receive including: ''you can't do that - you'll ruin your face''.The female blaze tacklers have spoken out about fighting.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:45Published on December 18, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this