Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Company focused on connecting women with contract work expanding to Jacksonville

Company focused on connecting women with contract work expanding to Jacksonville

bizjournals Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
A Birmingham firm that connects women with project-based career options — particularly those transitioning back into the workforce — is expanding into Jacksonville, its first step outside Alabama. Boulo will host events at the end of February in Jacksonville to teach women about the company. It will officially launch Feb. 24. Delphine Carter and Catherine Gregory launched Boulo in fall 2018, and said they believe Jacksonville has a similar environment to Birmingham. "The Jacksonville metro…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Group of female firefighters reveal some of the everyday comments they receive [Video]Group of female firefighters reveal some of the everyday comments they receive

A group of female firefighters have revealed some of the everyday comments they receive including: ''you can't do that - you'll ruin your face''.The female blaze tacklers have spoken out about fighting..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.