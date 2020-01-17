U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop From Upwardly Revised Level

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased from an upwardly revised level in the week ended January 25th. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 216,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.



Recent related videos from verified sources A mother and daughter have both won gold in Taekwondo A mother and daughter have both won gold medals in a national martial arts championship on the same day.Lisa Rose, 43, scooped gold at the British Taekwondo Championships in December alongside her only.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published 2 days ago Disgruntled painter takes revenge by daubing a message on an old pub A disgruntled painter and decorator who claims he is owed £500 for his work has taken revenge - by daubing a message on the side of an old pub he had worked on. Dean Reeves, 50, wrote in large black.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S....

RTTNews 7 hours ago Also reported by • Reuters

You Might Like

Tweets about this