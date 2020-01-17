U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop From Upwardly Revised Level
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased from an upwardly revised level in the week ended January 25th. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 216,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.
